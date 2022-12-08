Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 price target on Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.80 price target on shares of Frontier Lithium and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of FL opened at C$2.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.24. Frontier Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$3.89. The firm has a market cap of C$455.00 million and a P/E ratio of -39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

