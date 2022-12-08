Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €9.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.80 ($10.32) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.58) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.37) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.63) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.47) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

ETR:CBK opened at €7.77 ($8.18) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.17 ($5.44) and a one year high of €9.51 ($10.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

