Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMW. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €84.56 ($89.01) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

