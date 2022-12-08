HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €56.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.70 ($59.68) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €50.94 ($53.62) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.90. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €38.73 ($40.77) and a 12-month high of €68.08 ($71.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

