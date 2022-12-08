JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of RNO opened at €34.50 ($36.32) on Monday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($106.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.75.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

