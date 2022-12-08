CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €54.00 by Berenberg Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($56.84) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($85.26) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 31st.

COP stock opened at €37.28 ($39.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.79. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €30.56 ($32.17) and a fifty-two week high of €73.15 ($77.00).

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

