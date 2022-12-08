Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.00 ($46.32) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Price Performance

ETR 1COV opened at €36.32 ($38.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($29.15) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($61.05).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.