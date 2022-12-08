IM Cannabis (CNSX:IMCC) PT Raised to $3.45 at Cormark

IM Cannabis (CNSX:IMCC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark to $3.45 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

