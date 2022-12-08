Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMW. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BMW opened at €84.56 ($89.01) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €79.14 and a 200-day moving average of €77.45.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

