Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €30.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($51.63) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €30.20 ($31.79) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €25.95 ($27.32) and a one year high of €63.60 ($66.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.62.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

