Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €116.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €116.00 ($122.11) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($110.53) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($130.53) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($124.21) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Price Performance

DG stock opened at €97.85 ($103.00) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €90.44. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($73.20) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($93.47).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.