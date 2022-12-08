JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €8.70 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.70 ($9.16) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on B4B3. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.37) target price on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.29) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on Metro in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.26) target price on Metro in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

B4B3 opened at €8.35 ($8.79) on Monday. Metro has a 1-year low of €6.15 ($6.47) and a 1-year high of €11.60 ($12.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of €7.35 and a 200-day moving average of €7.77.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

