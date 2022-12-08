Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $52.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Fiverr International Stock Down 2.4 %

FVRR opened at $30.85 on Monday. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 26,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

