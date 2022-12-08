TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $50.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in TechTarget by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TechTarget by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in TechTarget by 3.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Stock Up 0.5 %

TechTarget Company Profile

TTGT opened at $42.44 on Monday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

