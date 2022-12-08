Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives $406.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $406.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVZMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

NVZMY stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

