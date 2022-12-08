Analysts Set James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) PT at $29.80

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JHX shares. TheStreet cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 99,243 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares during the period. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $41.64.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $997.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

