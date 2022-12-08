TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $50.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Stock Performance

TechTarget Company Profile

Shares of TTGT opened at $42.44 on Monday. TechTarget has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $100.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

