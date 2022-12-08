Analysts Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) PT at $52.38

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 121.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 22.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $25,208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

