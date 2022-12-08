Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $170.33 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $274.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.59 and a 200-day moving average of $191.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

