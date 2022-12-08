Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

ABNB opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.18.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 833,241 shares of company stock worth $93,845,333 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

