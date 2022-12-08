Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.25.

NYSE:BIO opened at $403.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $770.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

