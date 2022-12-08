Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,070 ($13.05) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEGRY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.58) to GBX 890 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.85) to GBX 1,060 ($12.93) in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Pennon Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PEGRY stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

