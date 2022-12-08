JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €116.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($118.95) to €116.00 ($122.11) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($118.95) to €111.00 ($116.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vinci from €114.00 ($120.00) to €116.00 ($122.11) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($126.32) to €122.00 ($128.42) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

VCISY opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. Vinci has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

