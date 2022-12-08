Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

NYSE BAH opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

