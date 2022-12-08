Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Delta Apparel Trading Down 5.7 %

Delta Apparel stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Further Reading

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

