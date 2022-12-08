Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Delta Apparel Trading Down 5.7 %
Delta Apparel stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
