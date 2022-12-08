M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTB. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.57.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE MTB opened at $147.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.