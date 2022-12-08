American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.