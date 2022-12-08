Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Now Covered by Jonestrading

Research analysts at Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of SACH opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

