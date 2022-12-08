StockNews.com Downgrades Delek US (NYSE:DK) to Hold

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
DK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delek US to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
Delek US Stock Down 1.4 %
DK stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40.
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
