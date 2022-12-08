StockNews.com Downgrades Delek US (NYSE:DK) to Hold

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delek US to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Delek US Stock Down 1.4 %

DK stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Delek US Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Delek US by 151.1% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,168 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $24,454,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 50.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,421,000 after acquiring an additional 807,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 77.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after acquiring an additional 544,906 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

