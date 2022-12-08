StockNews.com Downgrades Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Hold

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.45.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 4.4 %

ALK stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 157.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

