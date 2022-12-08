Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.90.

FN stock opened at $127.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.21. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

