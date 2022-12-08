HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $160.01 on Tuesday. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 5.1% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 45,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

