Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.92.

Hologic Stock Down 0.6 %

HOLX stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hologic by 23.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Hologic by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hologic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

