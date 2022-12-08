Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after buying an additional 5,516,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $40,154,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.