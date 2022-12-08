StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.
StoneCo Stock Performance
Shares of STNE opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.15. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $19.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.