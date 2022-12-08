StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of STNE opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.15. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.