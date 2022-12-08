Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Alan Martin Purchases 153 Shares

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) insider Alan Martin acquired 153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £198.90 ($242.53).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

NEXS stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.09 million and a PE ratio of 2,165.83. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 236 ($2.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.75.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.