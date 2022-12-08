Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Alan Martin Purchases 153 Shares

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) insider Alan Martin acquired 153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £198.90 ($242.53).
Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance
NEXS stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.09 million and a PE ratio of 2,165.83. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 236 ($2.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.75.
Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile
