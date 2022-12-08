Asana, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Asana in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

ASAN opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.04. Asana has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Asana by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

