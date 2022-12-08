Jefferies Financial Group Comments on UBS Group AG’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for UBS Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 212,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1,594.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 261,002 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

