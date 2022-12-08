Inspired Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.63. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 312.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 887,651 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 49.3% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 817,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 269,685 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249,794 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 10.2% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

