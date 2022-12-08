IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Ian Edward Kershaw Buys 12,260 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Ian Edward Kershaw bought 12,260 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £25,010.40 ($30,496.77).
IQGeo Group Price Performance
IQG stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.82 million and a P/E ratio of -57.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. IQGeo Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 204.50 ($2.49).
IQGeo Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for IQGeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQGeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.