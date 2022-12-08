IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Ian Edward Kershaw Buys 12,260 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Ian Edward Kershaw bought 12,260 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £25,010.40 ($30,496.77).

IQG stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.82 million and a P/E ratio of -57.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. IQGeo Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 204.50 ($2.49).

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

