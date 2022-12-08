StockNews.com Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Buy

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVGI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

