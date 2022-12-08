Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Stepan Trading Up 0.6 %

Stepan stock opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stepan has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $126.24. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

Institutional Trading of Stepan

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,074.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Stepan by 2,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stepan by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

