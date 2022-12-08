StockNews.com Upgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Buy

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after buying an additional 1,845,166 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after buying an additional 1,486,537 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

