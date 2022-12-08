Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.84) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.30 ($10.84) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
