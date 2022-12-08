PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.97.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

