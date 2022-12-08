Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of AY opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.