UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF stock opened at $186.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.97. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.65.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7,839.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after purchasing an additional 184,932 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,177,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 101.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

