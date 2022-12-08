Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after buying an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.