Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.
Webster Financial Price Performance
NYSE:WBS opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after buying an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Webster Financial (WBS)
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.