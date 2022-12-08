Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ENIC opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 494,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,182,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 136,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

