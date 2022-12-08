Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 632.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 57,463 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

